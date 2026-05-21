Social landlords exempt from ‘mansion tax’ as consultation opens on surcharge for top 1% of homes

A new consultation on the High Value Council Tax Surcharge proposes that house builders will be exempt from the levy on homes worth more than £2m, but only until “12 months after a completion notice is issued”.

That means if they do not find a buyer within a year of completing the property, they will start paying the tax.

The consultation said that the exemption will also apply to “property owned by a registered social housing provider” with no time limit.

The policy, dubbed the “mansion tax” when it was announced at the 2025 Autumn Budget, will come into force in April 2028.