Three landlords picked to redevelop Northern Ireland tower block sites

Choice Housing, Clanmil Housing and Apex Housing Association will build homes on land on which there are high-rise buildings owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

The trio of mid-century buildings in Belfast are part of nine NIHE blocks earmarked for demolition in the next five years.

Contractors have started work on two of the buildings, but physical demolition will only start after internal materials are removed, which could take months.

Choice, which is twice the size of the other two landlords, is set to redevelop the Clarawood House tower block and Clara Way maisonettes.