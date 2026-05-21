Three landlords picked to redevelop Northern Ireland tower block sites

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Three social landlords will redevelop former tower block sites in Northern Ireland, the country’s largest public landlord has announced.
Choice Housing, Clanmil Housing and Apex Housing Association will build homes on land on which there are high-rise buildings owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).
The trio of mid-century buildings in Belfast are part of nine NIHE blocks earmarked for demolition in the next five years.
Contractors have started work on two of the buildings, but physical demolition will only start after internal materials are removed, which could take months.
Choice, which is twice the size of the other two landlords, is set to redevelop the Clarawood House tower block and Clara Way maisonettes.
Apex, which owns 7,000 homes, has previously been nominated to build on land at a formerly developed site between the Mount Vernon and Ross House blocks.
The provider is listed next to Mount Vernon on the NIHE’s site redevelopment plans, and there are plans for a community consultation and planning application for the scheme.
Clanmil, a 6,000-home association, has been picked to redevelop Kilbroney House. The NIHE will also work with the council on how the wider development will affect the local area.
The housing authority revealed the news in an update on its plans for the tower blocks, published in late April. It has a long-term plan to decommission the 1950s and 1960s buildings due to poor demand for the blocks, fire safety issues and the huge cost of repairs relative to rental income.
Half of the buildings will stay open for at least another six years, with 12 blocks earmarked for demolition after at least a decade.
But one of these buildings, Carnet House, could have its fate determined more quickly than planned. In February, residents of the 72-home block were told to leave their homes for health and safety reasons, including fire risks related to the cladding and persistent water ingress.
The latest update revealed that a business case to decide the long-term future of Carnet House will be brought forward.
The update also revealed that as of late April, the NIHE was still working to rehouse residents of the block and acquire leasehold properties.
Inside Housing has asked the public body for the most up-to-date figures on how many tenants for whom homes are still being found and how many of the building’s 10 leasehold flats it is still trying to obtain.
The NIHE is also due to carry out fire risk assessments on other tower blocks not due to be demolished for 10 years.
A detailed investigation, known as a fire risk assessment of external walls, was due to take place at Cuchuláinn, Eithné and Whincroft houses within the past and current month, with reports expected this summer.
The NIHE said the probe could result in “interim measures and recommendations to improve safety”.
It said it has been carrying out these reviews over the past year based on government guidance, including at Carnet House, which prompted a later review of the building’s fire risk assessment.
The full update can be found here.
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