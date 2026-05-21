Scrapping stamp duty and council tax could fund additional 100,000 social homes over next decade, thinktank says

Those who are asset-rich but cash-poor, for example those downsizing whose homes have risen significantly in value, would be able to defer the transition to PPT for up to a decade and continue with council tax. The rest would be payable on the sale of the property.

Mr Anderson said: “It is widely acknowledged by economists and politicians from different parties that stamp duty has a disruptive effect on the housing market and both stamp duty and council tax act as an incentive to hold on to property.

“Removing stamp duty on ordinary movers [owner-occupiers moving into their primary home] would release an extra 79,000 homes a year, while raising funds for investment [in] social and affordable housing.”

The Centre for London is calling for help for first-time buyers to save the deposit needed to buy a home in the capital, which was at an average of almost £150,000 for those buying without family assistance in 2024. House prices in London have risen by more than 200% since 2002.

Mr Anderson added: “The problem cannot just be understood as a simple shortage in the number of homes.

“London can build more homes and it must. But if housing policy only focuses on increasing headline supply numbers and beating delivery targets, we risk missing the real problem: a housing system which is not delivering enough homes overall.”

Commenting on the report, Ian McDermott, chair of the G15 group of London’s largest landlords, said: “This is a thoughtful and ambitious report that reflects the scale and complexity of London’s housing crisis.

“One of its most important contributions is highlighting that the challenge is not only about the number of homes, but about who can access them and how housing is distributed across the city.

“The report rightly shows that many Londoners are experiencing worsening overcrowding, insecurity and unaffordability even where overall housing supply has grown. That underlines the importance of increasing the supply of genuinely affordable homes alongside wider housing reform.

“We particularly welcome the report’s focus on increasing social housing delivery capacity, improving grant flexibility, supporting acquisitions during market downturns, and creating more stable long-term funding mechanisms for affordable housing. London needs practical reforms that improve delivery across the whole system while ensuring social housing remains central to the city’s long-term housing strategy.

“The report also makes an important contribution to the debate on how housing and tax policy can better support mobility, affordability and long-term investment in housing.

“London’s housing market operates differently from the rest of the country, and there is a strong case for greater fiscal devolution so the capital has more flexibility to respond to its specific housing pressures and invest in the homes and infrastructure Londoners need.”