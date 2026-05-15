Two new reports have called for rent control to be introduced at a minimum of 2%, which could save the government £600m on the housing benefit bill#UKhousing

Rent control could reduce housing benefit bill by £600m and increases should be capped at 2%, thinktanks say #UKhousing

The foundation also addressed the contentious argument that rent caps would lead to private landlords selling up, and potentially reducing supply for those with the least buying power, while reducing investment in the existing stock, worsening housing quality.

The JRF believes this change would make renting households an average of almost £1,200 per year better off by 2030-31.

This subsidy, intended to help low-income tenants, is six times higher than the previous £11.5bn invested in new affordable housing over the same period.

The UK government is projected to spend over £70bn on housing support payments to private landlords between 2021 and 2026, primarily through LHA.

The thinktank’s modelling claims that over six years, this would be sufficient to fund the annual uprating of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) back to the 30th percentile of local rents, while still delivering more than £600m in net savings to the housing benefit bill in 2030.

A new report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JFR), How tax reform would make rent controls feasible to deliver, calls for rent control caps at Consumer Price Index (CPI) within tenancy, and CPI +2% between tenancies.

The JRF believes this can be partly mitigated by improving the rental tax system, which it described as “inefficient and not well targeted at the landlords making the largest profits”.

The report stated: “The lack of full mortgage interest tax relief, combined with sharply higher interest rates since 2022, inefficiently pushes some landlords towards incorporation and puts downward pressure on the returns of highly leveraged landlords.

“Failure to charge National Insurance Contributions (NIC) meanwhile means that rental income attracts a lower effective tax rate than earned income, meaning that some landlords making large returns are relatively lightly taxed.”

JRF’s modelling showed that by reinstating mortgage interest relief and applying NIC to rental income, the impact of a rent control on landlords squeezed by their mortgages can be effectively mitigated.

The call for rent control was backed by the National Economic Foundation (NEF), which produced separate research pointing out how low-income renters spend nearly half their incomes on rent.

“We cannot tackle the cost of living crisis without addressing this,” the NEF said.

The NEF’s research finds that rising rents are a ​“national phenomenon”, with private renters in every region of England seeing increases of between 6% and 9% each year.

The report revealed that the lowest-income renters are spending just under half their income (48.5%) on rent, and warned that without further action, affordability will continue to worsen across the country.

The proposals call for an ​“emergency brake” capping rent increases either at 2% or at the national inflation rate – whichever is lower – paired with a return to a system of ​“fair rents”, used throughout the 20th century until they were abolished by Margaret Thatcher during the 1980s.

The policy worked on the principle that landlords should receive fair rental income, and in return should not charge renters excessive rents.

Molly Harris, senior researcher at the NEF, said: “No matter who you are, living in an affordable, secure home is the foundation of a good life. But private renters are often pushed into overpriced and substandard homes.

“The Renters’ Rights Act is a valuable step forward in making private renting safer and fairer – but it doesn’t address the UK’s problem of runaway rents.

“Reviving a proven system that was in place for over 70 years, but redesigned for the 21st century, would make life more affordable for private renters across the whole country.”