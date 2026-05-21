Sector reacts as Scottish government scraps standalone housing secretary post in new cabinet

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Sector groups in Scotland say they are disappointed after the new Scottish National Party (SNP) administration in Holyrood scrapped housing as a standalone cabinet post.
Shirley-Anne Somerville was appointed to the new role of housing and social justice secretary by first minister John Swinney this week.
Her party colleague Màiri McAllan, who became the Scottish government’s first housing secretary last year, is now overseeing education, culture and Gaelic.
It comes after the SNP formed another minority government in Holyrood following the regional elections earlier this month.
But the role change has been criticised by organisations in the sector including Shelter Scotland, which warned last week that it could hinder progress to tackle the country’s housing emergency.
Gordon Llewellyn-MacRae, assistant director at the charity, said: “It is incredibly deflating to see housing downgraded from a specific cabinet post to a shared portfolio and the standalone housing minister effectively downgraded to a junior role.
“Playing ‘hokey cokey’, with a dedicated minister in then out of the cabinet, does nothing to build confidence that ending the housing emergency remains a top priority for the new government.”
He said the group “broadly supports” the government’s plan to build more homes and protect homelessness rights, adding that Ms Somerville is “experienced at juggling the competing demands of Scotland’s social security system and worsening housing emergency”.
But, he warned, “without a dedicated seat at the table housing organisations will need to keep speaking out if we are to see manifesto pledges turned into action”.
Gillian McLees, director of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland, echoed this view.
She said: “Despite sector-wide agreement that housing should remain a cabinet secretary position – an opinion that had cross-party support during the election campaign – we are deeply disappointed by the government’s decision to combine housing with social justice in a shared portfolio.”
Crisis Scotland, however, welcomed the joining up of the two portfolio areas, stating there is now an opportunity for leadership and funding to push forward a shared commitment to ending homelessness by 2040.
Maeve McGoldrick, head of policy and communications at the charity, said: “Bringing together responsibility for social justice and housing creates a real opportunity to take a more joined-up and strategic approach to tackling poverty and homelessness.
“Stronger alignment between housing supply, homelessness prevention and wider family support can help ensure that housing stability sits at the heart of efforts to support people and communities across Scotland.”
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) reiterated calls for a plan to build 15,700 homes per year, which research suggests is needed to meet the scale of housing need in the country.
Richard Meade, chief executive of the trade body, said: “We will be measuring progress against that over the next parliament, not against intentions.”
He also stressed that housing’s importance transcends defined policy areas, adding: “The cabinet secretary is right that housing is the single biggest cost many families face, but the reality is far more acute than cost.
“A good home is the bedrock for everything else, from health and education to employment and well-being. If this Scottish government is to deliver on its aspirations for the people of Scotland, then it must start with housing.”
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