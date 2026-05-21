Sector reacts as Scottish government scraps standalone housing secretary post in new cabinet

Shirley-Anne Somerville was appointed to the new role of housing and social justice secretary by first minister John Swinney this week.

Her party colleague Màiri McAllan, who became the Scottish government’s first housing secretary last year, is now overseeing education, culture and Gaelic.

It comes after the SNP formed another minority government in Holyrood following the regional elections earlier this month.

But the role change has been criticised by organisations in the sector including Shelter Scotland, which warned last week that it could hinder progress to tackle the country’s housing emergency.