5 things we learned from the Future Homes Standard

The government has finally published details of its new Future Homes Standard. Ellie Brown has five key takeaways #UKhousing

Heat pumps, which have been made mandatory under the standard, are singled out as important in reaching this goal; on the route to net zero, half of homes need to be using the technology by 2040, compared to just 1% in 2023.

Homes accounted for 14% of UK carbon emissions last year. The residential building industry is the second highest-emitting sector behind transport, and to achieve net zero its footprint must fall by 66% in just 15 years’ time, the report said.

The regulations are a crucial part of the government’s bid to meet the legal target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050, according to the policy’s impact assessment.

Here is what we learned from the raft of updates published by the government about why the change is being brought in, how much it could cost the sector, and how the final version of the standard differs from original plans.

The regulations will apply from 2028, a three-year delay from the original plans and nearly a decade after the government first committed to the policy.

The Future Homes Standard, which applies to all tenures , means that all new homes will need heat pumps and most will require on-site renewable energy generation such as solar panels.

The government says the rules are needed as the market alone will not help decarbonise homes due to the high cost for developers, while other regulatory policies, such as Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), will not be enough on their own to move the dial.

Another predicted benefit of the standard is helping to overcome the hurdles faced by retrofit schemes, as the standard could help boost the market and supply chains for low-carbon technology, as well as familiarising people with the products.

Building new homes to the standard will also mean fewer retrofit programmes are needed, which the report notes are more expensive than constructing energy-efficient homes in the first place.

2. £7.7bn bill with around a fifth of capital and installation costs affecting housing associations

The new standard is viewed as having social value benefits worth around £20bn over the next 10 years due to the amount of carbon emissions that will be saved and improvements to air quality.

But while the positive impact on society is believed to outweigh the projected financial impact on businesses, the financial hit to industry is still expected to be big.

Overall, private developers, private landlords and housing associations face a combined bill of £7.7bn for homes built over the next 10 years, assuming these have a 60-year lifespan.

Most of the costs will apply in the first 10 years of the policy, with the bill per year put at £709m, according to the report.

This figure includes capital, installation and maintenance costs. The first two costs are expected to hit private house builders the hardest but a fifth will fall to housing associations – although it is unclear exactly how much of the £7.7bn overall bill this would be.

Capital costs are expected to rise by an average £4,350 per home developed, but the bill for mid and high-rise flats is predicted to be less than half of other dwellings.

While costs could be passed on to homebuyers and renters in the private sector, social tenants will likely not feel the pain due to limits on rents for social landlords, although the government may face increased pressure from housing associations to boost grant funding for developments, the report adds.

3. Higher costs for residents but lower energy bills expected

Households face a combined bill of £2.5bn due to the increased replacement and maintenance costs of the new technology.

The cost per year relative to current building standards is likely to be £90.5m over the 70 years of the policy, which includes some offsetting from an average saving in energy bills and standing charges of £4.6m per year.