Appeal launched after four arrests made in relation to UK government energy efficiency scheme

The SFO is looking into allegations that Warmfront, JJ Crump and South Coast Insulation Services were involved “in a sophisticated conspiracy across the country to undermine a government scheme by submitting claims where little or no work was undertaken”.

Working with the National Crime Agency, the SFO searched four homes in Cannock, Wolverhampton, Chilworth and Southwell. Two commercial sites were also searched, at Cannock and Killamarsh.

The arrests by the SFO come alongside an appeal and a new investigation into three companies delivering Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4) contracts.

It is suspected that energy companies were defrauded of at least £44m in this way. The SFO understands that Warmfront was sold in 2024 and now trades under new management not connected to this investigation.

This operation is part of Operation Henhouse, a UK-wide campaign tackling fraud.

The arrests come after the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) revealed last week that contracts relating to the ECO4 and Great British Insulation Scheme were in the hands of senior fraud officials.

The move was revealed in a response to a report from parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, published in January, which said that “given the likely role of fraud” in poor-quality installations under the schemes, DESNZ should refer the issue to the SFO.

According to the report, Ofgem has estimated that businesses could have fraudulently claimed between £56m and £165m from energy suppliers under the schemes.

More than 30,000 homes that used the two schemes have defective insulation that requires remediation.