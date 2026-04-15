Contracts on two retrofit schemes referred to Serious Fraud Office

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) revealed this week that contracts relating to the ECO4 and Great British Insulation Scheme were in the hands of senior fraud officials.

The move was revealed in a response to a report from parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), published in January, which said that “given the likely role of fraud” in poor-quality installations under the schemes, DESNZ should refer the issue to the SFO.

According to the report, Ofgem has estimated that businesses could have fraudulently claimed between £56m and £165m from energy suppliers under the schemes.

More than 30,000 homes that used the two schemes have defective insulation that requires remediation.