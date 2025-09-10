BRE appoints UN advisor to top job

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The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has appointed a new chief executive.
Ian Shapiro will take on the top job at the BRE. He joins after seven years as the chief executive of Reall, a non-profit organisation that invests in and develops sustainable, affordable housing solutions in Africa and Asia.
He will continue in his role as a member of the advisory committee to the United Nations under-secretary general and executive director of UN Habitat.
He is also a non-executive director of housing association WHG.
Mr Shapiro succeeds Gillian Charlesworth, who has led the BRE for six years and is retiring from full-time work.
The BRE said Mr Shapiro’s appointment marked a new chapter for the organisation “as it continues to contribute to a thriving and sustainable world by developing science-led solutions to the built environment’s most urgent challenges”.
Mr Shapiro said: “It’s a privilege to join BRE at such a pivotal time.
“I’m excited to work with the talented teams here to help shape a built environment that is safe, sustainable and inspiring – for today and for future generations.”
The BRE has been awarded contracts to develop the two main methods for assessing energy ratings for the upcoming Future Homes Standard.
The contracts, awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in May, involve maintaining and updating the home energy model (HEM) product-recognition system and standard assessment procedure (SAP).
SAP assesses the energy performance of a home, while HEM will be the primary tool used to demonstrate compliance during the building design and planning stages.
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