Experts believe minor building works and self-certification changes could cut approval delays but raise risk of non-compliance

Tom Thurlow, partner at law firm Weightmans, had a more mixed response.

“Reducing BSR approvals and cutting paperwork should in theory help ease delays and improve the flow of projects, but as always, we will have to wait and see whether the ‘good in theory’ ideas result in ‘good in reality’ outcomes,” he said.

“There is also of course always the risk that they come with a trade-off, with less oversight increasing the risk of non-compliance: ironically (perhaps) the very thing the regime changes were introduced to deal with in the first instance.”

Mr Thurlow said the risk could be reduced through a centralised register of construction products and fire safety testing, including fire doors.

But he cautioned that any predictions are hampered by the fragmented approach to regulation.

“More broadly, though, it seems that many post-Grenfell intended reforms are still being developed in parallel but not necessarily in tandem: until there is a clearer, more joined-up framework, any view on their overall impact has to be cautious,” he added.

Giles Grover, co-lead at End Our Cladding Scandal, also warned about the potential risks of the change.

“Speeding up remediation is important but must not come at the cost of safety,” he said.

“‘Proportionality’ remains a double-edged sword that risks causing loopholes without robust safeguards and firm oversight.

“Over the last three years, we have seen the harm caused by that lack of oversight at the 4,500-plus buildings... where developers allowed to mark their own homework and continue their unrelenting focus on their bottom line over safety.”

As an example of issues with the current regime, he said that getting regular door checks and fixing problems quickly, as required under fire safety regulations, is “impossible” in blocks covered by developer remediation contracts where developers are liable for costs.

Mr Grover also said it is not clear how the changes would make it faster to put in alarm systems to replace waking watches.

Alarm installations are considered high-risk under building safety regulations, meaning the work needs to go through the BSR, but are a less costly way of ensuring fire safety in buildings with unsafe cladding than waking watch patrols.

“We welcome the principle of targeting resources effectively and where the risk is highest,” Mr Grover said.

“But these proposals look like they will do little to address the lived reality of leaseholders and residents trapped in unsafe homes, still facing spiralling costs and enormous delays, and still facing a merry-go-round of buck-passing when trying to find out when they might be able to move on with their lives.”