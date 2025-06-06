Future Homes Standard to be published in autumn

The Future Homes Standard, which mandates solar panels and heat pumps on new homes from 2027, will be published in the autumn, the government has confirmed #UKhousing

New homes will also have low-carbon heating such as heat pumps or heat networks, and higher levels of energy efficiency than are currently demanded in building regulations.

However, the solar panel mandate will include “practical limits”, with flexibility in place for new homes “surrounded by trees” or with “lots of shade overhead”. Officials estimate that 1% of homes are likely not to have solar panels fitted.

Officials revealed today that the standard will include solar panels on “the vast majority” of new-build homes and claimed this would save homeowners £530 a year on their energy bills, based on the current energy price cap.

Last month, the government confirmed that its plans for solar panels on all new-build homes will include social housing.

Matthew Pennycook, the housing and planning minister, said: “The FHS will ensure new homes are modern and efficient with low-carbon heating, while our common-sense planning changes will now make it easier and cheaper for people to use heat pumps and switch to [electric vehicles] so they can play their part in bolstering our nation’s energy security.”

The FHS has been in the works for years and dates back to 2019. The previous Conservative government originally proposed a 2025 gas-boiler ban on new homes. In 2023, the Conservatives proposed that new-build homes would either need solar-panel coverage equivalent to 40% of the building’s floor area or none at all.

The government said this approach would have allowed for “too many exemptions”. Instead it is proposing that if developers cannot meet 40% coverage, they will still be required to install a “reasonable amount” of solar coverage.

The change is estimated to add around £3,300 to the cost of building a semi-detached or terraced house, and just under £4,000 for a detached property.