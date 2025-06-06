Future Homes Standard to be published in autumn

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The Future Homes Standard (FHS), which mandates solar panels and heat pumps on new homes from 2027, will be published in the autumn, the government has confirmed.
Officials revealed today that the standard will include solar panels on “the vast majority” of new-build homes and claimed this would save homeowners £530 a year on their energy bills, based on the current energy price cap.
However, the solar panel mandate will include “practical limits”, with flexibility in place for new homes “surrounded by trees” or with “lots of shade overhead”. Officials estimate that 1% of homes are likely not to have solar panels fitted.
New homes will also have low-carbon heating such as heat pumps or heat networks, and higher levels of energy efficiency than are currently demanded in building regulations.
Last month, the government confirmed that its plans for solar panels on all new-build homes will include social housing.
Matthew Pennycook, the housing and planning minister, said: “The FHS will ensure new homes are modern and efficient with low-carbon heating, while our common-sense planning changes will now make it easier and cheaper for people to use heat pumps and switch to [electric vehicles] so they can play their part in bolstering our nation’s energy security.”
The FHS has been in the works for years and dates back to 2019. The previous Conservative government originally proposed a 2025 gas-boiler ban on new homes. In 2023, the Conservatives proposed that new-build homes would either need solar-panel coverage equivalent to 40% of the building’s floor area or none at all.
The government said this approach would have allowed for “too many exemptions”. Instead it is proposing that if developers cannot meet 40% coverage, they will still be required to install a “reasonable amount” of solar coverage.
The change is estimated to add around £3,300 to the cost of building a semi-detached or terraced house, and just under £4,000 for a detached property.
Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, said: “Solar panels can save people hundreds of pounds off their energy bills, so it is just common sense for new homes to have them fitted as standard.
“So many people just don’t understand why this doesn’t already happen. With our plans, it will. Today marks a monumental step in unleashing this rooftop revolution.”
David Thomas, chair of the Future Homes Hub and chief executive of house builder Barratt Redrow, said: “The FHS represents an important next step on the transition to building zero-carbon homes and places across the UK.
“The timetable published today helps to provide greater certainty, not just for Barratt Redrow, but the whole industry, helping home builders of all sizes plan and invest in low-carbon technology with greater confidence.”
Jamie Bursnell, head of technical and innovation at house builder Bellway, said: “After several years of uncertainty, the government’s update on the FHS brings much-needed clarity to the path ahead for low-carbon homes.”
Charlotte Lee, chief executive of the Heat Pump Association, said: “This announcement provides a clear signal to the heat-pump sector to scale up delivery in terms of workforce and manufacturing to meet the anticipated growth in the market, and demonstrates the government’s commitment to decarbonise buildings.”
The long-delayed confirmation of the FHS came after legislation came into force last week to allow more homeowners to install a heat pump within one metre of their property’s boundary without having to submit a planning application.
A record 11,256 applications were made to the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme between January and March, up 73% from the first quarter of 2024. The scheme provides households with up to £7,500 off the cost of a heat pump.
Britain has the lowest number of heat pumps per capita in Europe. Just under 100,000 were sold last year, compared with more than a million gas boilers.
However, if Labour implements the FHS and delivers on its goal of building 1.5 million new homes this parliament, the number of heat pumps sold could rise to 400,000 a year.
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