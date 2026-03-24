New homes to require heat pumps and renewable tech under Future Homes Standard

New builds will also need to have wastewater heat recovery, better airtightness and decentralised mechanical extract ventilation.

While solar panels are not mandatory, it is expected that most buildings will use these to meet the renewable energy rules.

But high-risk buildings will be exempt from the need for solar, and government guidance will include cases when it is acceptable not to install solar panels, such as where there are issues with roof design or shading.

Details of the Future Homes Standard were published by the government today.

The measures are being brought in through changes to building regulations, which will be in force from March 2027, however there will be a year-long transitional period.