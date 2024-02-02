TfL searches for development partner on 1,500-home east London scheme

Places for London wants to create a joint venture (JV) to bring forward the scheme on the Limmo Peninsula in Newham. The site encompasses TfL’s existing estate, with the potential for other sites to be added in future, Places for London said.

Located within the Royal Docks and Beckton Riverside Opportunity Area, the site covers five hectares, with 600 metres of river frontage.

The area was previously used as a work site for the Elizabeth Line and has the potential for 1,500 new homes. It is being offered to the JV partner on a long leasehold basis.