Contractors lose High Court appeal to delay £14.9m BLO payment for historic fire safety defects

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A High Court judge has ordered a group of companies to pay a £14.9m Building Liability Order (BLO) to house builder Crest Nicholson within 14 days, rejecting its plea for more time to pay.
This decision follows a ruling in April, described by lawyers as “landmark”, over liability for fire safety defects on a housing development.
The Technology and Construction Court had ordered Ardmore Group, the parent company of the lead contractor on the Admiralty Quarter development in Portsmouth, to pay a BLO of £14.9m under the Building Safety Act 2022.
Ardmore Construction Ltd was ordered to pay the same sum last year after it was taken to court by Crest Nicholson, the developer and leaseholder on the scheme.
The firm entered administration the day before the order was handed down and did not pay the fine.
However, the group was ordered by the court in April to pay, in what it is thought to be the first use of an “anticipatory” BLO.
On 8 May, Mr Justice Constable dismissed an appeal by seven Ardmore-linked firms to obtain a “stay of execution” or extra time to make the payment.
The Technology and Construction Court can grant a stay if an applicant is “unable from any reason to pay the money”.
The judge said the companies failed to establish that they are unable to pay and that he is “unpersuaded that there are any exceptional facts which might render it appropriate to permit the BLO defendants additional time to pay”.
“The BLO defendants must pay in accordance with the adjudication BLO within 14 days from the date this judgment is formally handed down,” Mr Justice Constable added.
BLOs allow the High Court to hold companies associated with a developer liable for building safety defects. These were introduced as part of the Building Safety Act to improve avenues of redress.
It is common for property developers to set up a subsidiary company with very few assets to own and manage an individual development, which can then be wound down once the scheme has been completed.
Prior to the introduction of BLOs, this meant the developer group had no long-term civil liability.
The BLO ruling against Ardmore Group and other associated companies in April was a significant step in the implementation of the Building Safety Act, and could affect more contractors if historic safety issues are found on their projects.
It extended future building safety liabilities beyond insolvent contractors and means other companies within the same group could be held liable.
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