Contractors lose High Court appeal to delay £14.9m BLO payment for historic fire safety defects

This decision follows a ruling in April, described by lawyers as “landmark”, over liability for fire safety defects on a housing development.

The Technology and Construction Court had ordered Ardmore Group, the parent company of the lead contractor on the Admiralty Quarter development in Portsmouth, to pay a BLO of £14.9m under the Building Safety Act 2022.

Ardmore Construction Ltd was ordered to pay the same sum last year after it was taken to court by Crest Nicholson, the developer and leaseholder on the scheme.

The firm entered administration the day before the order was handed down and did not pay the fine.