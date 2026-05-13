Government reveals new Social Housing Renewal Bill in King’s Speech

During his opening address to parliament today (13 May), King Charles said: “My ministers will bring forward legislation to increase long-term investment in social housing and to reform the leasehold system, including the capping of ground rents.”

In a 129-page briefing note published alongside the announcement, the government said the bill will have three objectives.

The first will be to protect “much-needed social housing stock and thereby incentivise the building of more social rented homes”.