Government reveals new Social Housing Renewal Bill in King’s Speech

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The government has promised new protections for social housing stock and reforms to the leasehold system under a Social Housing Renewal Bill laid out in the King’s Speech.
During his opening address to parliament today (13 May), King Charles said: “My ministers will bring forward legislation to increase long-term investment in social housing and to reform the leasehold system, including the capping of ground rents.”
In a 129-page briefing note published alongside the announcement, the government said the bill will have three objectives.
The first will be to protect “much-needed social housing stock and thereby incentivise the building of more social rented homes”.
The bill will also aim to “create a fairer system with greater protections for tenants in instances of domestic abuse” and “reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and give providers greater regulatory certainty so that they can invest in new social and affordable homes with confidence”.
On protecting existing stock, the briefing document reiterated the government’s commitment to Right to Buy reforms, including increasing the eligibility requirement to 10 years. It will also amend percentage discounts to better align with new maximum cash discounts, and exempt newly built social housing for 35 years.
The bill will also ensure that councils and other potential buyers are told before social homes are sold in an effort “to maximise opportunities to retain stock”.
For victims of domestic abuse, the bill will look to increase protections for those wanting to remain in their property away from their abuser, or move to suitable alternative accommodation.
The government also said previous legislation contained unnecessary bureaucracy and unused provisions “that would not have worked in the interests of tenants or providers”.
These include requirements for local authorities to sell high-value homes and grant flexible (fixed-term) tenancies, and the ability to charge higher rents for higher-income tenants.
These will be repealed and housing consents will be streamlined, further reducing bureaucracy for councils.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “At a time when 4.2 million people are in need of social housing in England, we strongly support the government’s aim to protect the country’s social housing and welcome confirmation that Right to Buy will not be extended to housing associations.
“The outcome from the various measures the government is taking should mean that the Right to Buy is a much more sustainable scheme than it has been since 2012.”
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