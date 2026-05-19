Housing minister announces national roll-out of Small Sites Aggregator with plan for 10,000 new social homes a year

This patent book, which the government intends to publish by the end of the year, will “unlock economies of scale to support investment in modern methods of construction”.

It will also remove barriers for small and medium developers and help local authorities to deliver homes on the small sites they own, Mr Pennycook added.

The minister provided an overview of his work to overhaul the planning system, with the final revised National Planning Policy Framework to be published this summer.

He also said the government will announce the outcome of its consultation on reforming the role of statutory consultees before parliament’s summer recess.

When asked about “high-performing” public-private partnerships, Mr Pennycook pointed to the importance of Homes England’s new regional operating model.

“In particular... that change in Homes England to a regional operating model where metro mayors, other players in the system, in a region, can know that they’ve got a very senior leadership team that is their first point of call, alongside the New Homes Accelerator, if they need technical support – these things are really unblocking sites,” he told attendees.