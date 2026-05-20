Tamworth Borough Council agrees plan to use property sales to reinvest in heritage, leisure and community buildings
News20.05.263.00 PM by Katie Bell-Smith
Tamworth Borough Council has approved a new asset management plan to help it invest in its heritage, leisure and community buildings.
Tamworth Borough Council currently has a repairs budget that only covers essential fixes and health and safety work (picture: Alamy)
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