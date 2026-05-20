Northern landlord to cut back on debt-funded housebuilding after repairs put pressure on books

The 34,000-home landlord has maintained its ‘A’ credit rating and stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings as a result of its “contained development plans” and cost controls.

It comes after a higher-than-forecast rise in the North East and Yorkshire-based provider’s spending on existing homes across responsive repairs, voids and planned work.

In an update yesterday, S&P said the provider is limiting its development commitments and exploring options for a partnership that will not strain its credit metrics.

The agency said one of the pressures on Karbon is its continued use of debt to fund homes built via its strategic partnership with Homes England.