Large house builder claims developers can ‘no longer invest’ in London after development with 12% affordable homes rejected for second time #UKhousing

The 12% figure is below the 20% affordable target set after the government announced its emergency package to speed up housebuilding in the capital . The previous target was 35%.

The firm’s bid to replace the Aylesham Centre in Peckham with hundreds of new homes met with fierce opposition from local councillors and community groups, in part due to the fact that only 12% of the homes would be affordable.

The planning inspector at Southwark Council accepted that Berkeley’s proposals to replace the 1980s shopping centre would help to rejuvenate the area, bring “social and economic benefits” and ease the “acute” housing shortage.

The planning inspector said: “However, in this case such benefits do not outweigh the harm to the relevant designated heritage assets important to the area.

“Their fenestration and overall elevational composition would not tie in successfully with surrounding historic buildings.

“The proposed façades would appear uninspiring, overly uniform and disconnected from the surrounding positive ornate and varied qualities of the closest nearby buildings.”

Rob Perrins, executive chair at Berkeley, said: “How can we be allowed to build next to world heritage assets like Tower Bridge, but not here? This is why developers, including Berkeley, can no longer invest in new London sites and the housing crisis continues to deepen.”

Berkeley has said it will explore “all options open to us”, including potentially taking the matter to the High Court.