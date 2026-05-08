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This CPD-accredited webinar explores how data can be effectively used across the retrofit process, and how a structured project management approach can help translate insight into better delivery and outcomes.

Speakers will also share practical insight into how data can be integrated and applied in real projects and how structured project management approaches can support delivery, co-ordination and accountability across retrofit programmes.

It explores how better use of data and project management can strengthen decision-making and delivery, helping to translate retrofit ambitions into effective, compliant and resident-focused outcomes.