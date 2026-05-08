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CPD webinar on demand: Project management and data – a recipe for warm homes success?

Sponsored by Baily Garner

In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with construction consultancy Baily Garner, we look at different sources of data in the retrofit process, how they interact and how they can be used with a project management approach to deliver better outcomes

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The webinar explains how data can be used across the retrofit process (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHIn this CPD-accredited webinar, sponsored by Baily Garner, we look at different sources of data in the retrofit process, and how they can be used with a project management approach to deliver better outcomes #UKhousing #CPD

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Watch the webinar here

This CPD-accredited webinar explores how data can be effectively used across the retrofit process, and how a structured project management approach can help translate insight into better delivery and outcomes.

Speakers will also share practical insight into how data can be integrated and applied in real projects and how structured project management approaches can support delivery, co-ordination and accountability across retrofit programmes.

It explores how better use of data and project management can strengthen decision-making and delivery, helping to translate retrofit ambitions into effective, compliant and resident-focused outcomes.

Read more

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Officials seek views on £5bn Warm Homes Fund for green tech and retrofit loansOfficials seek views on £5bn Warm Homes Fund for green tech and retrofit loans

Full panel

Experts on the panel were:

  • Daniel Archard, asset sustainability manager, Clarion Housing Group
  • James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor, Inside Housing
  • John Milner, specialist consultant, Baily Garner
  • Jas Sidhu, director of housing, St Basils

Learning outcomes

By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Explain how different data sources interact across the retrofit life cycle and decision-making in Warm Homes programmes
  • Describe how multiple datasets can be brought together, analysed and specified to provide a clearer picture of housing stock, retrofit needs and expected contract outcomes
  • Describe how effective project management can improve communication between stakeholders, align delivery teams, and ensure retrofit projects meet contracted standards and funding requirements
  • Illustrate how a project management approach can improve retrofit delivery and support warmer homes, lower energy bills and provide wider social benefits

Now get your CPD minutes

To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.

Watch the webinar here

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Sponsored by Baily Garner
Asset managementCPDCPD webinarDecarbonisationHousing Association/RPNet ZeroProduct/service supplierSponsored contentsustainabilityVideo
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