In this Inside Housing CPD-accredited webinar, run in association with construction consultancy Baily Garner, we look at different sources of data in the retrofit process, how they interact and how they can be used with a project management approach to deliver better outcomes
In association with:
This CPD-accredited webinar explores how data can be effectively used across the retrofit process, and how a structured project management approach can help translate insight into better delivery and outcomes.
Speakers will also share practical insight into how data can be integrated and applied in real projects and how structured project management approaches can support delivery, co-ordination and accountability across retrofit programmes.
It explores how better use of data and project management can strengthen decision-making and delivery, helping to translate retrofit ambitions into effective, compliant and resident-focused outcomes.
Experts on the panel were:
Learning outcomes
By the end of the webinar, those attending will be able to:
To gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 60-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 21 working days via email.
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