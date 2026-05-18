ao link

CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety

Sponsored by Sureserve

This Inside Housing CPD-certified webinar, run in association with energy services firm Sureserve, considers what social landlords need to know on electrical safety, and the actions they might need to take

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
An adaptor plugged into a wall socket
New regulations have introduced electrical installation inspections required every five years, alongside regular PAT testing (picture: Alamy)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThis CPD-certified webinar, run in association with Sureserve, considers what landlords need to know on electrical safety, and the actions they might need to take #UKhousing

In association with:

Watch the webinar here

There is a growing need for social landlords to consider the issue of electrical safety. New regulations have introduced additional obligations, with electrical installation inspections required every five years alongside regular PAT testing.

In addition, the drive to green energy is making homes ever more dependent on electricity, with the potential risk of home electrical systems becoming strained.

This Inside Housing CPD-certified webinar, run in association with Sureserve, considers what social landlords need to know on electrical safety, and the actions they might need to take.

Luke Osborne, technical director at the charity Electrical Safety First, gives an overview of current and developing issues, and insight into how social landlords can react.

Learning outcomes

By the end of this webinar, those attending will be able to:

  • Describe the new electrical safety regulations, how they apply to social landlords, and the timeline for action and compliance
  • Explain why the dependence on electricity is growing, and what it might mean for home electrical systems and safety
  • Detail some actions that social landlords might take to ensure compliance with the updated regulation
  • Describe how their organisation and others in the sector might effectively plan for compliance
  • Name factors that need to be considered in building capacity for compliance with the new regulations
  • Explain how social landlords might best liaise with residents on the issue of electrical safety

Now get your CPD minutes

In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 45-minute webinar.

Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 14 working days via email.

Watch the webinar here

Sign up to Inside Housing’s Building and Fire Safety newsletter

Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.

Click here to register and sign up for the newsletter

Sponsored by Sureserve
Asset managementCPDCPD webinarFire safetyProduct/service supplierSponsored contentsustainability
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

Related stories