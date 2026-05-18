CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety

This Inside Housing CPD-certified webinar, run in association with energy services firm Sureserve, considers what social landlords need to know on electrical safety, and the actions they might need to take
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There is a growing need for social landlords to consider the issue of electrical safety. New regulations have introduced additional obligations, with electrical installation inspections required every five years alongside regular PAT testing.
In addition, the drive to green energy is making homes ever more dependent on electricity, with the potential risk of home electrical systems becoming strained.
This Inside Housing CPD-certified webinar, run in association with Sureserve, considers what social landlords need to know on electrical safety, and the actions they might need to take.
Luke Osborne, technical director at the charity Electrical Safety First, gives an overview of current and developing issues, and insight into how social landlords can react.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this webinar, those attending will be able to:
In order to gain your CPD minutes, you must register by clicking the link below and watch the entire 45-minute webinar.
Once you have watched, you will receive a certificate confirming the award of your CPD minutes within 14 working days via email.
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