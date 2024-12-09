Abri retains Moody’s A3 rating ahead of Octavia Housing merger

Abri has retained its A3 stable credit rating from Moody’s ahead of its merger with Octavia Housing #UKhousing

The boards of both landlords approved a merger, which will see 5,000-home Octavia become a subsidiary of Abri. The target date for formal completion is the end of December.

The 50,000-home housing association was confirmed as A3 stable in October, and Moody’s reaffirmed its grade at the end of November in anticipation of the Octavia tie-up.

Alongside its rating, Moody’s noted Abri’s experience in successful mergers with other organisations such as Silva Homes, which completed in October 2023.

Abri said the Moody’s rating reflected its “strong financial position” and capacity to support Octavia in “completing its recovery”.

Gary Orr, group chief executive of Abri, said: “Moody’s A3 stable rating for the combined group, including Octavia, demonstrates Abri’s ongoing financial strength and financial resilience.

“These ratings show that Abri is well-placed to complete the successful delivery of its current five-year strategy in 2025 and to replace this with a new, long-term strategy aligned to its external operating environment and the government’s proposed national housing strategy.”