We must stay the course and continue the push for more social rent homes

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Venus Galarza, former policy manager at Shelter was part of the Social Housing for Manchester Commission set up to accelerate delivery of social homes in the city. But the commission has proposals for central government as well
As someone who has worked in policy and public affairs on both sides of the Atlantic, I sometimes find myself advising other campaigners to stay the course.
Now you may think: “Shouldn’t we reassess when things change?” Or “the housing minister is changing again, the prime minister may change... again”. All true. And yes, housing ministers are like corporate coffee chains, throw a pebble and you will find a former one.
However, when it comes to ending the housing emergency, we all must stay the course and continue to push this government and the next to end homelessness, and recognise the need for good-quality, energy-efficient social rent homes.
Since 2024, the Manchester Social Housing Commission’s positions on how to deliver more social homes have changed or evolved with new research and work from organisations like Shelter or the National Housing Federation. However, the goal has remained the same – get more social homes delivered in Manchester to end the local housing emergency.
Ministers and frameworks change, and communities and the sector are just expected to adapt each time. However, we know homes are not built at the speed of politics. A nationwide social homes programme will take planning, investment and co-ordination in the long term.
So why does this matter after a huge local election upset for Labour, a weakened economy and continuous conflict in the Middle East? It matters because there is never a bad time to end homelessness, and housing policy too often lurches between competing ideas and changing priorities.
“Councils need their crushing Housing Revenue Account debt cancelled, as it is one of the main challenges holding them back from a council building revolution”
The need for continuous commitment is becoming harder to ignore. Waiting lists and private rents remain high, and more families are being placed into temporary accommodation for long periods of time. Working people are struggling to find homes they can genuinely afford. For younger generations, owning a home is only a dream.
The focus on delivering social homes cannot disappear with the next election or cabinet reshuffle. Here are some of the proposals by the Manchester Social Housing Commission for central government:
We also know building is expensive for smaller developers, and supply chains are not where they need to be. The labour force needs to be drastically upskilled. The government needs to lead and invest to help councils and housing associations deliver social rent in these trying times.
Additionally, councils need their crushing Housing Revenue Account debt cancelled, as it is one of the main challenges holding them back from a council building revolution. Shelter’s latest briefing is a great primer and reminder of the pains local authorities are faced with.
For example, setting a national minimum requirement for social homes would reduce viability loopholes, and help councils push back against developers who too often have greater resources than them in negotiations. It would also stop developers from playing councils and communities against each other and threatening to build elsewhere. In short, there would be a minimum requirement everywhere.
We are calling for a 30% minimum requirement in Manchester in all large developments. Setting a national social rent requirement doesn’t stop councils from adopting higher thresholds, it just sets a minimum.
Lastly, we need tighter calculations around local housing need, with specific measures of the number of social rent homes needed in an area to end homelessness and reduce time in temporary accommodation.
“Councils need more support to use the existing built environment to deliver social rent homes at pace. We shouldn’t limit the delivery to new builds”
The key point here is that, as far as we know, no council has used this power due to fears of legal challenges and lawsuits from large landowners. Since this was enacted, and through research commissioned by the consultancy Arup, many of us have been calling for national government to back local authorities with liability insurance, legal advice and planning expertise.
There should be a requirement for combined authorities to set up regional land commissions, like the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, to bring public landowners together to deliver social homes.
Building new quality social homes, as part of a robust delivery strategy, also includes using the existing built environment to deliver social rent – for example, the acquisition of long-term empty homes for permanent social rent and not temporary accommodation.
Local authorities need earmarked funding and powers to get empty homes in their communities back into use. This should be done in partnership with housing associations and community land trusts.
England’s housing crisis will not be solved by another short-lived policy reset. If this government is serious about tackling the pressure facing communities and councils, then delivering social homes must remain a long-term national priority – not just for this parliament, but for the governments still to come.
Venus Galarza, commissioner, Manchester Social Housing Commission
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