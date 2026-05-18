We must stay the course and continue the push for more social rent homes

As someone who has worked in policy and public affairs on both sides of the Atlantic, I sometimes find myself advising other campaigners to stay the course.

Now you may think: “Shouldn’t we reassess when things change?” Or “the housing minister is changing again, the prime minister may change... again”. All true. And yes, housing ministers are like corporate coffee chains, throw a pebble and you will find a former one.

However, when it comes to ending the housing emergency, we all must stay the course and continue to push this government and the next to end homelessness, and recognise the need for good-quality, energy-efficient social rent homes.

Since 2024, the Manchester Social Housing Commission’s positions on how to deliver more social homes have changed or evolved with new research and work from organisations like Shelter or the National Housing Federation. However, the goal has remained the same – get more social homes delivered in Manchester to end the local housing emergency.