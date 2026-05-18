Homes England issues new guidance on shared ownership valuations but campaign group warns gaps remain

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has overhauled its capital guidance on how the price of these properties should be assessed.

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) valuations are required for all new sales, resales and staircasing above 5% for shared ownership homes built using Homes England grant funding in the last 10 years.

Following the changes, Homes England’s guidance now clarifies that when a resident has commissioned a RICS valuation, this price must be used, assuming that the valuer has been instructed correctly.

It adds that when a resident is obtaining the valuation, it is the landlord’s responsibility to make sure their customer has all the relevant information they need for this.