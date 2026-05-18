Homes England issues new guidance on shared ownership valuations but campaign group warns gaps remain

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Homes England’s new guidance on shared ownership valuations has been welcomed by a campaign group, but there are concerns that gaps remain.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency has overhauled its capital guidance on how the price of these properties should be assessed.
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) valuations are required for all new sales, resales and staircasing above 5% for shared ownership homes built using Homes England grant funding in the last 10 years.
Following the changes, Homes England’s guidance now clarifies that when a resident has commissioned a RICS valuation, this price must be used, assuming that the valuer has been instructed correctly.
It adds that when a resident is obtaining the valuation, it is the landlord’s responsibility to make sure their customer has all the relevant information they need for this.
Shared Ownership Resources raised concerns last year, in an open letter to Homes England, over conflicts between valuations commissioned by housing associations and shared owners, especially in cases where the higher price would prevent the tenant from getting a mortgage.
At the time the not-for-profit warned the government that such disputes can put shared owners at a disadvantage and, in the worst cases, “undermine the promise of full homeownership”. In the 2025 open letter it claimed the Homes England guidance and model lease were “silent” on this question.
Sue Phillips, founder of Shared Ownership Resources, said its case studies reveal shared owners have “had very poor experiences” of valuations.
In one example, a resident claimed their landlord had tried to get them to use a different valuer after being unhappy with a valuation they had allowed the resident to source.
Shared Ownership Resources welcomes the fact that the new guidance clarifies landlords’ discretion to accept a buyer’s mortgage offer even if it is lower than a RICS valuation.
This follows an “emerging issue” of properties being valued for mortgages at a lower rate than a RICS value – a situation known as a ‘down valuation’, which can lead to sales collapsing if buyers cannot pay the difference between the mortgage and RICS value.
In its update, Homes England clarifies that landlords should consider these cases individually and can accept a buyer’s offer if the mortgage valuation is not made available.
But while the group said it “welcomes the increased clarity” in the updates, it claimed there are “still gaps which will concern affected shared owners”.
Ms Phillips claimed the guidance on down valuations “does nothing” for shared owners forced into a distressed cash sale, meaning they must sell the property quickly and below market rates.
She said: “Without a lender’s down valuation providing evidence for a lower sales price, shared owners undertaking distressed sales remain liable to pay over any difference between the sales price and the RICS valuation to the housing association.”
Homes England said its updated valuations guidance aims to make it clear where flexibility will help shared ownership sales be carried out smoothly and at minimal cost to the owner, though the areas of discretion depend on all involved agreeing.
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