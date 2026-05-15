SNG appoints two permanent directors to regional leadership teams in development push

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Two new permanent directors have been added to Sovereign Network Group’s (SNG) regional leadership teams.
SNG described the appointment of Kathryn Pennington and Charlie Stevens as new managing directors as a strategic move to strengthen the group’s development activity.
Ms Pennington was appointed as the new divisional managing director for development. She will join SNG at the beginning of June in a newly created role providing strategic leadership and oversight for all development activity across the organisation’s three regions.
SNG said: “The position has been established to strengthen co-ordination and drive operational performance as SNG continues to deliver its development ambitions.”
Ms Pennington joins from house builder Untypical and brings with her extensive industry experience, including many years at Vistry.
When asked about her arrival, she said: “I’m delighted to be joining SNG at such an important time for the organisation.
“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to strengthen performance and ensure we deliver great outcomes.”
Mr Stevens has worked at SNG for approximately six years, and has been the interim regional managing director for the landlord’s West region since late 2025.
His permanent appointment in the same role is down to “his previously strong impact” in the interim position.
Mr Stevens said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved so far, and I’m excited to continue working with the team to build on that momentum and deliver for our customers across the region.”
Joe Marshall, chief investment and development officer at SNG, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kathryn to SNG and to confirm Charlie in his role permanently.
“Kathryn brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in development leadership, and her appointment reflects our ambition to strengthen strategic oversight and drive high performance across our development programme.
“Charlie has already demonstrated excellent leadership in the West during his interim tenure, and I’m pleased to see him step into the role on a permanent basis. These appointments are an important part of building the leadership capability we need to deliver our priorities.”
These latest appointments come after SNG last month appointed a former housing minister to its board amid a number of non-executive changes.
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