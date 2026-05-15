SNG appoints two permanent directors to regional leadership teams in development push #UKhousing

Ms Pennington was appointed as the new divisional managing director for development. She will join SNG at the beginning of June in a newly created role providing strategic leadership and oversight for all development activity across the organisation’s three regions.

SNG described the appointment of Kathryn Pennington and Charlie Stevens as new managing directors as a strategic move to strengthen the group’s development activity.

SNG said: “The position has been established to strengthen co-ordination and drive operational performance as SNG continues to deliver its development ambitions.”

Ms Pennington joins from house builder Untypical and brings with her extensive industry experience, including many years at Vistry.

When asked about her arrival, she said: “I’m delighted to be joining SNG at such an important time for the organisation.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to strengthen performance and ensure we deliver great outcomes.”

Mr Stevens has worked at SNG for approximately six years, and has been the interim regional managing director for the landlord’s West region since late 2025.