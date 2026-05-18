The government has been told that an additional £100bn needs to be pumped into the Social and Affordable Homes Programme to deliver new social rent homes #UKhousing

New report calls on government to commit extra £100bn to SAHP for social rent homes #UKhousing

The current SAHP has a target of 180,000 homes over the 10-year period. The increase to 90,000 homes a year annually is something Inside Housing and dozens of organisations across the sector were calling for ahead of the SAHP.

The report stated: “The government must significantly increase its target for building new homes for social rent from 18,000 new homes per year to 90,000 net additional homes per year, while protecting tenants from onerous rent increases.”

The call is one of more than a dozen recommendations made in a new report by the Manchester Social Housing Commission called It’s time for a social rent revolution.

The report highlighted that building 90,000 social rented homes each year over 10 years would yield an estimated £3.50 in economic benefits for every £1 spent and would pay back the public cost of building within 11 years, in part through savings on welfare support from lower rents and temporary accommodation costs.

The commission also believes that councils’ £17bn Housing Revenue Account (HRA) debt should be cancelled as this prevents them from building new homes and retrofitting existing stock. This in addition to a review of the 2012 HRA self-financing system.

Social landlords should get longer-term access to the preferential rate borrowing via the Public Works Loan Board to finance new build and retrofits, and with SMEs to develop an alternative social housing supply chain.

The Manchester Social Housing Commission is made up social housing tenants, grassroots community organisations, senior public and voluntary sector leaders, housing and planning professionals, academics, housing campaigners, politicians and officers at Manchester City Council.

It was created by the Social Homes for Manchester coalition (SH4M), a network of community and voluntary sector organisations in the city.

SH4M was formed in 2023 with the aim of building a city-wide movement for housing justice. This was because “communities in Manchester had seen enough of luxury high-rise towers being erected across the city’s skyline while records were being broken for levels of homelessness and children living long-term in poor quality temporary accommodation”.

The coalition sees the climate and cost of living crises as critical aspects of the housing emergency and that retrofitting existing stock while building homes with better insulation and onsite renewable energy would reduce both carbon emissions and people’s energy bills.