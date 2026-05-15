Karbon expects new for-profit provider to launch this summer after choosing investor

Speaking at the Social Housing Finance Conference in London yesterday (14 May), Scott Martin, Karbon’s executive director of resources, said the for-profit provider is currently at the second stage of registration with the Regulator of Social Housing.

He said Karbon plans to be the “statutory landlord” for the homes owned by its for-profit provider, Graphite Living, and that it will focus on social and affordable rent rather than shared ownership.

“Hopefully it will be operational some time in the summer... that might be a bit optimistic, but hopefully very soon,” Mr Martin told attendees.

He continued: “We think we’ve chosen our preferred investor. It’s an institutional investor in the pension sector.

“Their time horizons are... 40 to 50 years… and we’ve already agreed a set of KPIs that ensures those homes are going to be maintained to the very highest quality standards, making them attractive to customers in the long term.”