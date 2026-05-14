Inside Housing journalist wins BSME Talent Award

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An Inside Housing journalist won the British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Talent Award for best writer – specialist B2B on Wednesday night and has been shortlisted for the Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness.
Katharine Swindells, features editor and head of data journalism, won the BSME Talent Award for her work on domestic homicide, lessons from an adaptation gone drastically wrong and her interview with Florence Eshalomi, chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee.
The judges said that in an “exceptionally hard fought category”, Ms Swindells impressed them with “insightful analysis and compelling story telling”.
“Her agenda-setting investigations shine a light on important issues which ultimately impact us all,” they said.
Alongside her win, Inside Housing’s Jon Squire, Lucy Brown, Naeemah Miah and Clementine Scott were shortlisted for best subbing/production team at the BSME Talent Awards.
Another two members of Inside Housing’s editorial team were also shortlisted for best writer – specialist B2B: James Riding, living markets editor, and Anna Highfield, best practice editor.
Ms Swindells is also one of eight finalists recognised for the Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness. It is the second year in a row she has been shortlisted.
Ligia Teixeira, judge of the prize, said: “Katharine’s pieces really stood out to the judges. She combined strong analysis and research with very human stories that showcase some of the difficulties many people are having to face, but also issues such as neurodiversity and domestic violence, which are still not commonly written about in relation to homelessness today.”
Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, said: “Kath is a brilliant journalist and her agenda-setting investigations have helped shine a light on issues of huge importance to readers and to society more widely.
“Crucially, they have also spread learning that will help to improve practice and outcomes for residents across the UK.
“Her investigation into domestic homicide reviews is a piece of journalism that she can be immensely proud of – a sensitive handling of a tough topic that contained learning for housing providers gleaned from analysing years’ worth of cases and that will help drive improvements in how services are delivered.
“I’m delighted that she picked up the BSME Talent Award for best writer – specialist B2B, and her shortlisting for this year’s Orwell Prize for Reporting Homelessness demonstrates the incredible impact and quality of her work and the important role that B2B journalism plays in society.”
Last weekend, Netflix documentary Grenfell: Uncovered won best single documentary at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.
Peter Apps, contributing editor at Inside Housing, was a consultant and featured in the film, which followed his tireless and vital work covering the tragedy that claimed 72 lives.
Mr Hilditch said: “Grenfell: Uncovered was a deserved winner of the single documentary BAFTA.
“It’s a powerful and important piece of work that sets out the systemic failings that led to a needless tragedy that claimed 72 lives.
“Peter Apps, our contributing editor, has campaigned tirelessly to improve fire safety standards and his detailed research and understanding make a huge contribution to a brilliant film that everyone working in housing should see.”
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