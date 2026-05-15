Major landlord becomes first housing provider to adopt Shared Ownership Code

LiveWest, which is now part of Bromford Flagship LiveWest, said its adoption of the code shows its “strong commitment to raising standards, strengthening consumer protection and improving shared owner outcomes”.

The code was designed to improve transparency, fairness and service quality for shared owners, and it stemmed from longstanding concerns over rising rents and uncapped service charges.

The South West-based housing provider urged other social landlords to follow its lead to embed best practice across the shared ownership tenure.

LiveWest manages over 5,400 shared ownership properties, and it was one of eight housing providers that piloted the draft code prior to its formal launch in 2025.

The code was initially designed by the Shared Ownership Council, and is now overseen by the NHQB, a non-profit organisation that sets the standard for the quality of new homes.

It establishes a consistent standard for how over 200,000 shared ownership homes across the UK should be marketed, sold and managed.