Major landlord becomes first housing provider to adopt Shared Ownership Code

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LiveWest has become the first housing provider to adopt the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) Shared Ownership Code, and is calling on the sector to follow suit.
The code was designed to improve transparency, fairness and service quality for shared owners, and it stemmed from longstanding concerns over rising rents and uncapped service charges.
LiveWest, which is now part of Bromford Flagship LiveWest, said its adoption of the code shows its “strong commitment to raising standards, strengthening consumer protection and improving shared owner outcomes”.
The South West-based housing provider urged other social landlords to follow its lead to embed best practice across the shared ownership tenure.
LiveWest manages over 5,400 shared ownership properties, and it was one of eight housing providers that piloted the draft code prior to its formal launch in 2025.
The code was initially designed by the Shared Ownership Council, and is now overseen by the NHQB, a non-profit organisation that sets the standard for the quality of new homes.
It establishes a consistent standard for how over 200,000 shared ownership homes across the UK should be marketed, sold and managed.
Emma Toms, chief executive of NHQB, said: “As operator of the New Homes Quality Code, we have demonstrated that a robust framework – one with clear expectations around customer service and transparent complaints procedures – meaningfully improves the home-buying experience and drives up standards across the industry.
“We are proud to extend that same rigour to shared ownership, and delighted that LiveWest has become the first housing provider to adopt the code. We want to see others follow [its] lead and help embed a higher, consistent standard across the sector.”
Russell Baldwinson, executive director of development and investment for Bromford Flagship LiveWest, said: “Becoming the first organisation to become compliant with the Shared Ownership Code reflects our clear commitment to transparency, accountability and high standards for our customers.”
Mr Baldwinson added: “By signing up to the code at an early stage, we are demonstrating leadership and setting a clear benchmark for customer-focused practice within the sector.
“We believe this code will help drive greater consistency and trust across shared ownership, delivering long-term benefits for customers and the wider housing sector.”
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