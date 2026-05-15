National Housing Bank boss urges action now to boost early delivery as landlords mull shared ownership opportunities

Simon Century, chief executive of the National Housing Bank, has urged housing associations to take decisions now that unlock capacity to deliver new homes #UKhousing

“There’s choices around how much risk housing associations take. There’s choices around which assets you hold now… there’s choices around how you structure debt,” Mr Century told attendees.

He recognised that “life is incredibly hard”, but said “there are choices to be made here”.

Mr Century highlighted the undersupply of between three and five million new homes over the past 30 or 40 years, and stressed the need for “delivery, delivery, delivery in the coming years”.

Speaking alongside Mr Century at the Social Housing Finance Conference in London yesterday (Thursday 14 May), housing association finance directors revealed how their organisations might use shared ownership assets to unlock more capacity quickly.

He continued: “These are all choices that, candidly – we are there ultimately to go and serve the people who are either in our homes or not getting our homes today. So from our perspective, our very strong perspective, we are [focused on] delivery, delivery, delivery in the coming years.

“So I would urge you all, when you’re at a 50/50 choice, lean to the left… and go, ‘Actually, we need to get on with this now. We need to work really hard to make stuff happen.’ And… get the right balance between, obviously, being a very long-term viable sector, because you always have to be, but there is plenty of space in the middle to go, ‘Actually, we just need to get on with something.’”

Mr Century also said capacity in the sector is “not unlimited” and that “we need new entrants coming in the right kind of way to the sector”, including with the right regulation and a long-term view.

“We will support some of that, support the new entrants, but also for HAs [housing associations] in this space that want to think around how they can partner with others, how they can think around maximising their own balance sheet,” he added.

Tom Paul, chief financial officer at Southern Housing, welcomed the National Housing Bank, which aims to unlock £53bn in private investment for housebuilding, and said “there are more choices now than there ever have been” for organisations like his.

But he said there is “only so much that funding and financing can do when the fundamental challenge that we all face right now is around viability”.

Southern has withdrawn from development over recent years, with a dramatic fall in starts, but is now hoping to restart its programme as interest cover improves.