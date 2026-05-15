Board Member Briefing: Your organisation is probably collecting ESG data. So how should boards make the most of the process?
Insight15.05.267.15 AM by Hannah Fearn
Reporting on ESG performance is no longer an optional add-on. How can boards make the most of the reporting process? Hannah Fearn reports
To guarantee success in securing future finance, boards should be asking executive teams to report on how robust their underlying ESG datasets are (picture: Alamy)
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