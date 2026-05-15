Vistry expects affordable housing demand to ramp up later this year as discounting hits profit #UKhousing

This is down in part to increased discounting on open market sites to drive sales and deliver improved cash generation.

In an update ahead of its annual general meeting this week, Vistry said it expects profit in the first half of 2026 to be “significantly lower than the prior year”.

The update also said activity with affordable housing partners so far this year has been “relatively subdued as the industry transitions” between the previous and current grant programme.

But the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which closed for strategic partnership bidding last month, “is expected to drive a step up in demand” from partners towards the end of 2026 and into 2027.

This will “contribute to greater second-half weighting of partner revenues”, the update said.

Vistry also said that due to this increased demand from social landlords, it expects its profit in the second half of 2026 to be in line with the same period last year.