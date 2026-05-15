The Week in Housing: Government sets out policy agenda in King’s Speech

The King’s Speech also promised the introduction of the delayed duty of candour proposals under the Hillsborough Law.

Plus, the long-awaited Remediation Bill will speed up building safety work for people living in homes with unsafe cladding.

These included a new Social Housing Renewal Bill , which will bring in protection for social housing stock, as well as additions to the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill.

With the government in freefall this week as the prime minister came under increasing pressure to resign, King Charles rattled through 37 bills during the State Opening of Parliament, some of which will bring in key changes for the sector.

Sector figures have welcomed the announcements and the clarity they bring for housing providers to better protect and build social housing.

However, our article listing five takeaways from the King’s Speech highlighted that concerns about gaps in the legislation and potential funding issues remain.

Meanwhile, one regular Inside Housing commentator pointed out that the policy changes are decades in the making and should “finally kill off three zombie policies that were introduced by the Conservatives 10 years ago but never implemented”.

Following the King’s Speech, housing minister Matthew Pennycook set out more details on the changes in the Social Housing Bill, which include a review into the allocation and use of social housing to reduce empty homes.

With the government reeling from local elections that saw Labour lose nearly 1,500 councillors, more than 80 MPs have so far called on prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign. There was a surge in support for Reform UK and the Green Party, as voters fled the two main parties and Labour lost control of councils it had held for decades.

Nationalist parties Plaid Cymru and the Scottish National Party took control in the Senedd and Holyrood. The changes in council control and new leadership in the Senedd could have a huge impact on how housing is delivered.

Siân Gwenllian has been appointed as the new Welsh minister for local government, housing and planning. First minister Rhun ap Iorwerth announced his cabinet on Wednesday following Plaid Cymru’s historic election win last week, pushing Labour out of power for the first time in 27 years.

In an interview with Community Housing Cymru’s Stuart Ropke, Inside Housing found out about how the housing sector is planning to work with the new government.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed that Homes England can provide an extension for housing starts on site under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) was also given an extension. This is in spite of an 135% increase in starts on affordable homes across the capital in the last financial year, but the GLA is still lagging behind its target range.