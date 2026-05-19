Surplus up at Sanctuary as starts and completions fall

The 125,000-home landlord reported an operating surplus of £239m for the year to 31 March 2026, up from £216m in the previous year.

Its underlying operating surplus also rose slightly to £231m, while group revenue increased from £1.18bn to £1.22bn.

Sanctuary completed 790 new homes during the year, down from 838 in 2024-25. This included 529 social homes, 149 shared ownership and 112 open market sale homes.

The number of homes started on site dropped from from 3,307 to 2,469 over the reported period.