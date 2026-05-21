Social housing residents are feeling the impact of climate change, so we must be part of the solution

Southern Housing resident sustainability champion Melanie Johnson shares her thoughts on the cost of the climate crisis, and what small changes we can all make that leave a big impact
Climate change is often described as a global issue, something that touches every corner of the planet. And while that’s true, the reality is far more uneven; some people feel its impact harder than others.
Those who contribute the least to the problem are often the ones who suffer the most from extreme weather, rising temperatures and unstable environments. Meanwhile, the biggest polluters are usually better protected.
As a resident sustainability champion, I have introduced tips for fellow residents through publications such as our resident magazine, which has helped to boost buy-in around combatting climate change. Saving the planet doesn’t need to be grand gestures – something as small as eating less meat throughout the week can begin to make a huge difference.
These small lessons can shift mindsets about consumption and resourcefulness in a powerful way. If we can make climate action feel practical rather than preachy, we can harness that energy to create real change.
I believe some of the biggest opportunities lies close to home. Places like the Bob Fowler Community Allotments in Kent lead the way in encouraging residents and the wider community to connect with green spaces, grow their own food and learn new skills. Owned by Southern Housing and run by residents, it’s not just about gardening, it’s reducing waste, strengthening communities and showing how much can be created from so little.
“Watching from the UK how climate change is taking families’ homes and possessions is not only heartbreaking, but a stark reminder that the planet is changing”
Homes often feel too cold in the winter and too warm in the summer – that’s part of the reason Southern Housing has introduced ‘Project FutureFit’, adapting homes via its retrofit programme to reduce the effect of these extremes.
This not only helps protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions, but also ensures residents benefit from warmer, more comfortable homes and save money through significantly lower energy bills.
Some of those left feeling the real impact of the climate crisis are my family in the Caribbean. In Jamaica, hurricanes like Melissa have destroyed entire hometowns and pushed communities backwards just as they were beginning to rebuild.
Watching from the UK how climate change is taking families’ homes and possessions is not only heartbreaking, but a stark reminder that the planet is changing in ways that feel increasingly alarming.
Recent efforts to negotiate a Global Plastics Treaty are equally worrying. International talks have repeatedly come to a complete stop due to differences between countries. Some call for limits on plastic production, while others favour focusing on recycling instead.
But when we decide to make a change, change must come. So, I’ve been asking myself, what more can we do?
“By coming together across housing associations, residents can pool ideas, skills and voices to make a real difference”
Residents living side by side in homes managed by different housing associations often share more than just a postcode, we share green spaces. By coming together across housing associations, residents can pool ideas, skills and voices to make a real difference, from organising community growing spaces and tree-planting projects, to sharing tips on reducing energy use, cutting waste and protecting shared outdoor areas.
Climate change affects everyone, regardless of who manages your home, and when neighbours collaborate across boundaries, we can build stronger communities that are more resilient, sustainable and better prepared for the future.
Melanie Johnson, resident sustainability champion, Southern Housing
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