Social housing residents are feeling the impact of climate change, so we must be part of the solution

Climate change is often described as a global issue, something that touches every corner of the planet. And while that’s true, the reality is far more uneven; some people feel its impact harder than others.

Those who contribute the least to the problem are often the ones who suffer the most from extreme weather, rising temperatures and unstable environments. Meanwhile, the biggest polluters are usually better protected.

As a resident sustainability champion, I have introduced tips for fellow residents through publications such as our resident magazine, which has helped to boost buy-in around combatting climate change. Saving the planet doesn’t need to be grand gestures – something as small as eating less meat throughout the week can begin to make a huge difference.