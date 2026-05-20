Beyond lowest cost: the new priorities shaping housing procurement

Chris McManus, B2B director at Magnet, explains why procurement is shifting from lowest cost to long-term value, and what housing providers should be asking of suppliers in a tougher regulatory and delivery environment (advertorial) #UKhousing

Procurement is definitely moving away from lowest price alone and towards the best overall value a supplier can bring. Price remains important, but providers are increasingly focused on wider value, including carbon reduction and community impact.

With sustainability and social value now heavily weighted in tenders, how is this changing procurement in practice?

This is where Magnet adds value through a collaborative approach that helps providers deliver compliance and long-term value.

We see the supply chain becoming a more strategic delivery partner. Social landlords are under pressure to keep investment programmes moving, meet tighter repair expectations and prove value for money, so they need suppliers with quality, reliability and agility built in.

How is the role of the supply chain evolving as housing providers face increasing regulatory and delivery pressures?

For Magnet, that sits at the heart of Better with Magnet, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy focused on four pillars: better homes, better communities, better opportunities and a better planet.

We have reduced operational emissions by 79% since 2016 and now use renewable electricity across our production facilities and stores. Social value is equally important, and our new partnership with Trussell Trust will help create more focused and measurable community impact.

What should housing associations be looking for from suppliers to help meet their ESG and social value obligations?

Housing associations should look for measurable ESG outcomes, including emissions data, responsible sourcing and whole-life value. For Magnet, that starts with the materials we use. All our timber comes from FSC-certified sources, while partners such as panel manufacturer Kronospan are helping increase recycled content across the industry.

But ESG is also about people and communities. Suppliers should also show how they will support local jobs, skills and community projects in ways that can be tracked through the contract.

We build this into all project-led partnerships through volunteering, kitchen donations, mentoring and employability support. Across our 1,600-strong workforce, we’ve launched a volunteering programme with the potential to contribute more than 12,000 hours to communities nationwide each year.