Amplius secures £65m retrofit and repairs loans from major bank

Rob Griffiths, deputy chief executive of Amplius, said the deal “will help us to improve our affordable housing offer as we ensure we’re doing everything we can to enable people to thrive within the communities we serve”.

He added: “One of the key drivers behind our merger is to go further and do more for our customers and this level of investment will help us provide an even better repairs service and make our homes safer and more energy efficient.”

Jess Tomlinson, global head of real estate and housing at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “With 80% of our National Wealth Fund-backed commitment now allocated, this partnership marks another important step in supporting the sector’s long‑term outlook.”

Stuart Nivison, head of portfolio management at the NWF, said: “This loan, the seventh National Wealth Fund-backed loan to be issued by Lloyds, is a great example of how we’re helping to unlock long-term investment in the retrofit sector.

“This facility will help Amplius accelerate upgrades, delivering warmer, safer and more energy-efficient homes for residents across the UK.”

Amplius increased repairs spending by 6% to £35m in 2024-25. Investment in its major works programme increased from £35m to £40m, while the landlord also ramped up its decarbonisation spending, which leapt from £5m to £16m in 2024-25.