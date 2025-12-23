Inside Housing’s year in review: 2025



August

In August, Inside Housing Management broached the vital topic of assaults against housing staff. Our research found that recorded numbers have almost tripled since 2020.

Building Safety Regulator concerns continued to plague the sector, which could spell a major new era for the building safety crisis.

Rushanara Ali resigned as minister for homelessness, following reports that she evicted tenants so she could increase the rent on her near-£1m town house.

September

It was all change again at Whitehall in September as Angela Rayner resigned from the deputy prime minister and housing secretary roles after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty. She was replaced by Steve Reed.

A cabinet reshuffle saw Alison McGovern step into the local government and homelessness minister role and Samantha Dixon take over the building safety brief.

Just because the government was playing musical chairs, it did not mean policy stopped. The sector was divided as responses to the rent convergence consultation were revealed. And the New Towns Taskforce recommended 12 potential locations for new towns, with work on three sites due to start this parliament.

Inside Housing launched our Spotlight on Regeneration series to explore the current state of play for housing-led regeneration across the UK. We kicked off the series by looking at how to restart regeneration.

We interviewed Sally Thomas, outgoing chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, about the changes she saw in the decade she spent in the role.