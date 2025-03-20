RSH warns fifth of buildings with ‘life-critical’ defects still have ‘unclear’ date for remediation

In its latest Quarterly Survey, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that a fifth of social housing blocks with LCFS defects – totalling 406 – either had an “unclear” completion date or it was “beyond 10 years”.

The total was a drop from the 463 reported for 11-metre-plus buildings in the previous quarter.

Of the 1,920 buildings with LCFS defects, only 123 have seen work completed. Around 74% (1,411) buildings are expected to be remediated within the next five years.