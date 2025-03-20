RSH warns fifth of buildings with ‘life-critical’ defects still have ‘unclear’ date for remediation

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Landlords have been warned of their “legal obligations” as more than 400 buildings with life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects still have no clear remediation plan.
In its latest Quarterly Survey, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that a fifth of social housing blocks with LCFS defects – totalling 406 – either had an “unclear” completion date or it was “beyond 10 years”.
The total was a drop from the 463 reported for 11-metre-plus buildings in the previous quarter.
Of the 1,920 buildings with LCFS defects, only 123 have seen work completed. Around 74% (1,411) buildings are expected to be remediated within the next five years.
Registered providers own 54% of the blocks affected, while the rest are owned by councils.
Housing secretary Angela Rayner warned social landlords last December to fix buildings “faster” or face regulatory action.
On the latest survey, which ran from 13 December 2024 until 22 January 2025, Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said tenants’ health and safety is “non-negotiable”.
He said: “Boards and councillors have a duty to seek assurance that landlords are meeting legal obligations for building safety, and that risks are being well managed and promptly remedied.”
Mr Perry said that the RSH has tools such as proactive inspections and responsive engagement to “make sure landlords are making the necessary progress on fire safety remediation”.
The English regulator reported that remediation work has started, but not yet completed, on 18.5% (355) of affected buildings.
LCFS defects are defined as shrinkages, faults or other failings in a building that give rise to fire safety risks identified by a fire risk appraisal of external wall construction.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) has been critical of the fact that only 10% of the government’s Building Safety Fund has gone to the social housing sector.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, told MPs in January that the remediation funding process was “immoral and unfair”.
Adding to the problem are issues at the Building Safety Regulator, where there have been delays in signing off remediation plans.
The government has promised to provide more funding for the sector for remediation.
As part of a remediation acceleration plan, announced last year, ministers vowed to give housing associations and councils extra money to fix blocks so that work can “start sooner”.
At the same time, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) warned that regulatory action will be stepped up against landlords that “fail to get on with the job”.
A deadline of 2029 has been set for remediation work to be finished. Earlier this month it emerged that the BSR and MHCLG are planning a dedicated unit to enforce cladding remediation.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories