The Regulator of Social Housing will engage with the sector on an update to the economic standards later this summer, its new chief executive has revealed #UKhousing

New RSH chief executive sets out plans for economic standards refresh and focus on new supply #UKhousing

“We also want to make sure we’re creating an environment where new capital, new models, new innovation can come in and can help with that supply of new affordable homes,” Mr Walters said.

He said the RSH will publish a discussion document “later on this summer” to begin a conversation around how the regulator can bring its economic standards in line with the current challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at the Social Housing Finance Conference in London, Jonathan Walters said the English regulator will look at how the standards can best support the provision of new homes, as well as new entrants and new models of funding coming into the sector.

Housing secretary Steve Reed wrote to Mr Walters upon his appointment asking the RSH to consider how its framework can “better reflect the importance of new supply”.

Mr Walters told attendees: “So we’ve got a big challenge, I think, as a regulator, to get ourselves ready to help deliver that agenda.

“The discussion document is going to start that discussion, and I really encourage you to get absolutely involved in that.

“We’re really interested in: how can we support the investment in existing homes and the provision of new homes? How can we support new entrants, new models coming into the sector?”

He suggested that the current Value for Money Standard may need updating.

“Our standard is quite old. The metrics that we use – I don’t think necessarily start the right debate, have the right conversation. So that’s one of the things we want to look at through the discussion document,” Mr Walters said.

The chief executive also said striking the balance between investment in existing stock and new development “is not an either/or question”.

“I think if all we do is create a walled garden that’s brilliant inside, but you’ve got millions of people outside, that is not a good outcome for anybody,” he told attendees.