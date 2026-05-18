Shelter Scotland has urged the incoming Scottish government to retain the housing secretary post, warning that progress to fix the housing crisis will stall if not #UKhousing

Progress to tackle Scottish housing crisis will stall if cabinet role scrapped, charity warns #UKhousing

As MSPs prepare to take their seats in parliament following the recent election, charity Shelter Scotland has said the housing secretary role must continue “if the government is serious about tackling the housing emergency”.

The cabinet secretary for housing post was created for the first time last year, after the Scottish government declared a housing emergency.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) won the Scottish election on 7 May, winning 58 seats, but fell short of the 65 seats needed for a majority.

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said it is vital that a dedicated cabinet secretary is appointed to “give housing a voice around the cabinet table”.

She continued: “Progress stalled when housing was a junior role; new things happen when there is a dedicated voice for the housing emergency in Bute House.

“Tackling the housing emergency and ending homelessness must be a top priority for our new MSPs.