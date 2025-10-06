Acis Group appoints new chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A new board chair has been appointed at 7,000-home landlord Acis Group.
Peter Noble will succeed the previous chair, Kath Smart, after what the landlord described as a “rigorous recruitment process”.
Mr Noble is currently the interim director of strategy at University College Dublin and is a qualified radiographer with an MBA from the University of Leeds.
Acis described him as someone with a “strong track record in healthcare, education and social impact”, who will bring “a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to effecting meaningful change”.
His career has taken him from managing hospitals in London to contributing to infectious disease research in West Africa.
His previous roles include chief executive officer at the West End Refugee Service and managing director at the Lincolnshire Health and Care Collaborative.
Mr Noble said: “I was attracted to Acis Group by how they support people in need. It was amazing to see how they’ve diversified to supporting people in skills and education as well as housing.
“This is a growing organisation performing at the highest level, and I look forward to making sure we maximise the fantastic skills and capabilities for our future direction.
“We have our corporate strategy to 2030, and we need to fulfil this and continue the legacy and the vision we’re striving to create.”
The group owns and manages nearly 7,000 homes across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.
In addition to its core landlord services the group provides education, skills, training and employment services across its communities.
In an update this week, the landlord said work is continuing on its new Bowling Green Road development in Gainsborough, which includes two apartment blocks designed especially for people aged 55 and over.
Greg Bacon, chief executive at Acis Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Peter as our new chair of the board.
“His extensive experience across education and health, both in the UK and internationally, brings valuable insight and leadership to Acis.
“Peter’s distinguished career and commitment to social impact will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our 2030 corporate strategy priorities. The executive leadership team and fellow board members are very much looking forward to working with him.”
Earlier this year, the Housing Finance Corporation secured a 20-year, £20m bond financing transaction for Acis Group.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories