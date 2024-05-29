When most people think of the City of Westminster, they think of Buckingham Palace, Big Ben or the Houses of Parliament. It is one of the most distinct and recognisable parts of the country, if not the world.

But what is less known about Westminster is the fierce demand for affordable homes.

It is sometimes forgotten that parts of the capital rank among the most deprived in the UK, with intense demand for social housing. In fact, council tenants and leaseholders make up more than 20% of Westminster’s 270,000 inhabitants.

While Westminster is in a unique position, we are also facing many of the same challenges as local authorities across the country. And we are determined to play our part in addressing the country’s housing crisis.

Since 2017, when the council formed its own in-house development team, a quiet revolution has been taking place in Westminster as the council has been developing and delivering an ambitious programme of new social homes. Last year we were listed as the second-biggest council house builder in the country by Inside Housing.