Birmingham City Council signs partner for £1bn Druids Heath regeneration of 3,500 homes

Simon Wingate, project director at Lovell, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone in our partnership with Birmingham City Council, and we look forward to unlocking opportunity across Druids Heath together.

“Our focus is to hit the ground running and deliver early benefits for the community, through local job and training opportunities, improvements to shared spaces and collaborative work with local organisations.

“For more than three decades, Lovell’s active role in the city has been driven by a community-led approach. Across Druids Heath, this commitment will ensure local aspirations and needs help to shape a positive future for current residents and generations to come.”

Lovell has previously worked on estate renewal projects including the Woolwich Estates in London, the Compendium Living joint venture with Riverside in Liverpool and Derby, and the Castle Vale regeneration programme in Birmingham.

Paul Langford, executive director for city housing at Birmingham City Council, said: “The partnership agreement provides a legal guarantee that 51% of the homes on the scheme will be affordable. This is something that the council has long maintained a commitment to, and I am pleased we can now provide this reassurance to our residents.

“All of the existing council tenants on the estate will be provided for, and this promise also forms part of our legally binding agreement with the developer.”

The council said the remaining affordable homes would be delivered through a partnership agreement with another provider and Homes England.