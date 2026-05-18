Mayor of London’s development corporation seeks partner after unlocking 8,000-home brownfield development

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Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has announced that London’s largest brownfield regeneration site has been unlocked for development, paving the way for 8,000 homes at Old Oak in west London.
The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) is now launching a search for a private sector partner to help deliver the £10bn scheme, after agreeing heads of terms for a public land agreement with the government, the Department for Transport and Network Rail.
The agreement will bring together around 70 acres of public land at Old Oak into a single development site, which OPDC said would provide a unified platform for the first time to plan and deliver the regeneration project.
The scheme is expected to deliver 8,000 homes, 11,000 jobs and a new canal-side district centred around Old Oak Common station.
OPDC said the station would connect HS2, the Elizabeth Line, the Great Western Main Line and the Heathrow Express. It described the site as the capital’s biggest brownfield regeneration project.
The development is also expected to include 200,000 sq m of commercial and community space, alongside new public realm and green space, and a hub for tech, research and business.
The public land agreement follows £340m of investment from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which OPDC has used to assemble privately owned sites in Old Oak.
With the land now aligned under a single strategy, OPDC is beginning a two-stage procurement process to appoint a private sector partner. A preferred partner is expected to be selected by spring 2027.
A tender notice is expected to be published on 28 May on the Old Oak section of the OPDC website and through the government’s Find a Tender service.
The search for a private sector partner follows a period of change at OPDC. Inside Housing reported in December that chief executive David Lunts was stepping down from his role, having led the corporation in establishing a 20-year local plan, securing £240m in public sector funding and unlocking 70 acres of brownfield development land around the new HS2 Old Oak Common station.
While earlier plans for Old Oak had referred to around 9,000 homes, the latest announcement said the site will deliver 8,000. At the time, OPDC said its next chief executive would lead the procurement exercise to secure delivery and investment partners for the masterplan.
Sir Sadiq said: “This landmark partnership with national government means the capital’s biggest brownfield site, Old Oak, can now deliver for Londoners, driving forward significant housing delivery and economic growth.
“Together, we’re unlocking land for thousands of affordable homes and jobs, alongside thriving public spaces all connected by incredible transport links.
“This vibrant new canalside district at Old Oak will transform west London and shape its future for decades to come, as we continue to build a greener, fairer and more prosperous city for all.”
Rail minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The new station at Old Oak Common for HS2 will be a massive catalyst for growth, housing and jobs in west London and will drive a £10bn boost to the national and local economy.
“This partnership unlocks all that – bringing together 70 acres of land so OPDC can deliver what is one of the UK’s largest regeneration opportunities, including 8,000 new homes.”
Dame Karen Buck, chair of OPDC, said: “Securing the land is a breakthrough moment for OPDC. Our collaboration with national and London government has brought Old Oak together as a single, strategic development site – giving the market certainty and unlocking exceptional placemaking potential.
“With Old Oak Common station at its heart, offering unrivalled connections across London, the regions and Heathrow, this is a once-in-a-generation chance to deliver thousands of homes and jobs.
“Now, we are seeking an exemplar joint venture partner with the vision and capability to turn this ambition into reality. Together, we will drive this forward at pace to create the capital’s next great urban district: a place that shows what can be achieved when public purpose and private expertise work side by side.”
OPDC is a mayoral development corporation established by the mayor of London to oversee the regeneration of Old Oak and Park Royal, an area spanning parts of Ealing, Brent, and Hammersmith and Fulham.
The area includes the Park Royal industrial estate, the Old Oak development area around the new HS2 Old Oak Common station, and protected land at Wormwood Scrubs.
OPDC is the local planning authority and regeneration agency for the 650-hectare site.
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