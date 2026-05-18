Mayor of London’s development corporation seeks partner after unlocking 8,000-home brownfield development

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) is now launching a search for a private sector partner to help deliver the £10bn scheme, after agreeing heads of terms for a public land agreement with the government, the Department for Transport and Network Rail.

The agreement will bring together around 70 acres of public land at Old Oak into a single development site, which OPDC said would provide a unified platform for the first time to plan and deliver the regeneration project.

The scheme is expected to deliver 8,000 homes, 11,000 jobs and a new canal-side district centred around Old Oak Common station.

OPDC said the station would connect HS2, the Elizabeth Line, the Great Western Main Line and the Heathrow Express. It described the site as the capital’s biggest brownfield regeneration project.

The development is also expected to include 200,000 sq m of commercial and community space, alongside new public realm and green space, and a hub for tech, research and business.

The public land agreement follows £340m of investment from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which OPDC has used to assemble privately owned sites in Old Oak.