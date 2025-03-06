Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, will step down after eight years in the role #UKhousing

Scottish Federation of Housing Associations boss to step down after eight years #UKhousing

Ms Thomas has led many initiatives during her time at SFHA, including co-chairing the Scottish government’s Zero Emissions in Social Housing Taskforce and chairing the Social Housing Resilience Group during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SFHA has become the voice of housing associations and co-operatives throughout Scotland.

Ms Thomas, who is credited with “achieving a significant increase in members and is now close to 100% sector membership”, will leave in the autumn.

She also co-chaired the government’s Social Renewal Advisory Board and participated in the Housing to 2040 Strategic Board, Homelessness Prevention and Strategy Group, and the stewarding group of Scotland’s Climate Assembly.

Ms Thomas said: “After a lot of thought and soul-searching, I have decided to leave SFHA this year to free up time and space for all the other aspects of my life.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to do a job which aligns so perfectly with my values, professional expertise and personal experience. I feel incredibly grateful and lucky to have done it, and alongside such great people, not least the SFHA board, staff and members but also colleagues and partners in the housing field and beyond.

“This year marks SFHA’s 50th anniversary, so it is a fitting moment to make a change.

“I know that both SFHA and our members will continue their shared mission to provide safe, warm, affordable rented homes for people across Scotland, and I will always be proud to have played a part in that vital work.”