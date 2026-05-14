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Extension for Affordable Homes Programme starts deadline now possible by up to six months

News14.05.263.30 PM by Eliza Parr

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed that Homes England can provide an extension for housing starts on site under the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26.

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The extension has been granted to ensure that the maximum number of social and affordable homes are started under the AHP 2021-26 (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHHomes England granted ability to extend starts on site deadline for Affordable Homes Programme by up to six months #UKHousing
LinkedIn IHThe Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed that Homes England can provide an extension for starts under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 #UKhousing

An extension of up to six months can now be granted in exceptional circumstances, where there is evidence of delays to delivery caused by external factors.

Homes England will review any extension to the original March 2026 deadline on a case-by-case basis.

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The government has agreed the same extension arrangements for the Greater London Authority, which is still lagging behind its target for between 17,800 and 19,000 starts on site under the 2021-26 AHP.

This step has been taken to ensure that the maximum number of social and affordable homes are started under the two programmes.

A similar extension was granted under the 2016-23 AHP based on disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 to 2026 programme also faced challenges from the pandemic, as well as high interest rates, high construction costs, and planning and regulatory complexity.

In March last year, chancellor Rachel Reeves agreed a £2bn top-up to the programme in a bid to deliver up to 18,000 extra homes.

Homes England’s new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which will run from 2026 to 2036, opened earlier this year and the agency is expected to announce new strategic partners in late summer.

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