The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed that Homes England can provide an extension for starts under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 #UKhousing

Homes England granted ability to extend starts on site deadline for Affordable Homes Programme by up to six months #UKHousing

Homes England will review any extension to the original March 2026 deadline on a case-by-case basis.

An extension of up to six months can now be granted in exceptional circumstances, where there is evidence of delays to delivery caused by external factors.

The government has agreed the same extension arrangements for the Greater London Authority, which is still lagging behind its target for between 17,800 and 19,000 starts on site under the 2021-26 AHP.

This step has been taken to ensure that the maximum number of social and affordable homes are started under the two programmes.

A similar extension was granted under the 2016-23 AHP based on disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.