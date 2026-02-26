Full review of TMOs and new FOI powers for tenants form part of government Grenfell response

The new annual report from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We committed to review the governance of delegated management organisations so residents can be confident their housing management is fit for purpose, and effective oversight and accountability is in place, regardless of who delivers it.

“Last year we carried out a call for evidence to understand the current relationship between councils, tenant management organisations and arm’s length management organisations.

“In light of this evidence, we have now begun a full review of the Right to Manage regulations which govern the establishment, operation and oversight of TMOs.”

The government said the call for evidence had identified issues with “clarity of responsibilities between TMOs and their parent landlords, information sharing and governance and financial arrangements”.

It continued: “We will work with TMOs, councils and tenants to identify the changes needed to the regulations and statutory guidance.

“The review will also consider how more tenants can be encouraged and supported to use the Right to Manage to take control of their housing management, with appropriate support and oversight.”

At the end of last year, Lambeth Council called on the government to urgently reform TMO legislation, which it said “binds the hands” of local authorities to act on resident concerns.

The council highlighted a specific TMO in Lambeth that it had recently referred to the Financial Conduct Authority.