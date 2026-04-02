Government announces £62m fire alarm fund to replace waking watch measures

The funding can be used for the installation of common fire alarms in buildings that are waiting for remediation works to be completed.

It builds on the success of the Waking Watch Replacement Fund, which closed on 31 March 2026, and is a response to the Remediation Acceleration Plan update published last year, the government said.

The new funding of £62.7m will “ensure ongoing support to building leaseholders and residents throughout the remaining operation of the government’s remediation schemes up to 2035”.

Homes England will deliver the new fund via the Cladding Safety Scheme platform.